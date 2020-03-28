PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday called on retired health professionals to join the fight against the coronavirus. The call comes after health officials announced more than 530 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,751.
“We have many highly experienced medical professionals who have retired and allowed their licenses to lapse. If these professionals are in good standing, we are going to be letting them reactivate their licenses without fees and without needing to take continuing education credits,” Wolf said.
“This will get doctors and nurses who have decades of experience back to seeing patients. Just to note, these retirees don’t necessarily need to help COVID-19 patients to be a huge help. By taking patients who have everyday concerns, they’re helping to reduce the overall burden on our medical system and they’re freeing up others to help with the pandemic.”
Wolf also says the state is speeding up the process for recent medical school graduates to practice.
