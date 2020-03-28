LINDENWOLD, N.J. (CBS) — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic PATCO has announced, as of Saturday, it has temporarily closed four of its stations. They say it made the decision in order to slow the spread of the virus and to protect riders and employees along with sustaining the continuity of services.
The closed stations include Ashland, Westmont, City Hall, along with 12th and Locust.
In addition to the station closures, adjustments are also being made to PATCO’s weekday and weekend schedules.
Monday through Friday:
- 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. – Trains every 60 minutes
- 4:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Trains every 30 minutes
- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Trains every 20 minutes
Saturday:
- 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. – Trains every 60 minutes.
- 5:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. – Trains every 30 minutes.
Sunday:
- All-day – Trains every 60 minutes.
PATCO says it will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 developments along with ridership levels and will make additional, real-time service adjustments as necessary.
For the latest service information, visit RidePATCO.org/alerts.
