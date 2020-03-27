



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been plenty of rumors swirling about whether or not the Philadelphia Eagles would trade tight end Zach Ertz this offseason. Judging by a new report from NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, it would appear Ertz is likely to be in the midnight green for at least another year or more.

The #Eagles exercised TE Zach Ertz's 2021 option yesterday, per source. Strictly procedural. He's on the books for $8 million this season and $8.25M next season, with talks on an extension likely to pick up in the coming months. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 27, 2020

The 29-year-old tight end has been the focus of plenty of trade speculation this offseason, particularly in the wake of second-year tight end Dallas Goedert’s performances down the stretch in 2019. But, Ertz was still highly productive in 2019, finishing with 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns.

The Eagles used 12 personnel (two tight ends one running back) quite a bit last season making both Ertz and Goedert valuable pieces. The two combined for 146 catches for 1,523 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. That accounted for nearly 40% of the team’s passing yardage and passing touchdowns last year.

Ertz and his wife Julie have also been active in trying to help the Philadelphia community in the fight against coronavirus, donating $100,000 to Philabundance.