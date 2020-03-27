CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia gun violence, Philadelphia shooting


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Fairhill section. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on the 2600 block of Palethorp Street.

Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the face and neck area while sitting inside a vehicle.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments