Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Fairhill section. The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday on the 2600 block of Palethorp Street.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the face and neck area while sitting inside a vehicle.
He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.