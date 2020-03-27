YORK, Pa. (CNN) — Six-year-old Ben was majorly bummed about his Ninja warrior birthday party being canceled. He’d been looking forward to it all year, that’s when his dad Mark decided to do something to cheer him up.
He asked a few friends to send Ben a video saying Happy Birthday. Pennsylvania State Trooper Megan Ammerman was one of them, and what she did then took this surprise to the next level.
Ben, who lives in troop H’s area turns 6 today. He has to cancel his birthday plans due to the pandemic… So we made sure he had a great birthday! Thank you to all the departments who helped out! @VSPPIO @PAStatePolice @PAGameComm pic.twitter.com/gHMZ4dp2EW
— Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) March 25, 2020
She and Trooper Kelly Smith recruited departments from across the state and even a crew from Virginia State Police to take part.
As you can imagine, the little 6-year-old absolutely loved the surprise.
