GALLOWAY TWP, N.J. (CBS) — Galloway Township police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck a woman and left her seriously injured. According to officials, 26-year-old Hannah Wakeley was found by officers on North Leipzig Avenue in the area of Moss Mill Road on Thursday evening.
Police say it appears that Wakeley was jogging when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling north on Leipzig Avenue between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
After striking the 26-year-old, the vehicle fled the scene with possible damage to the front passenger side.
Wakeley was transported to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center City Division with serious injuries.
Anyone having any information or home video/Ring doorbell footage is asked to call Galloway Township Police at 609-652-3705.
