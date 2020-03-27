Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Penn Medicine has sped up construction of its new hospital, The Pavilion, amid the coronavirus crisis. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all construction projects to shut down in the state but Penn Medicine got approval to continue the work.
Crews are working day and night to expedite the completion of 120 patient rooms by mid-April — 15 months ahead of the facility’s planned opening.
The rooms will serve as overflow spaces for patients not dealing with COVID-19.
The new hospital will eventually house 500 patient rooms when fully operational.
