PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A longtime flight attendant based out of Philadelphia has died from coronavirus, American Airlines announced late Thursday night. Paul Frishkorn, 65, started with the company in 1997 and was based out of Philly.
He is the first American Airlines employee to die from the outbreak, the company says.
Officials say Frishkorn was twice honored as a Flight Service Champion.
“Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American. We are working directly with them to ensure they are cared for during this extraordinarily difficult time. Paul will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him,” American Airlines wrote in a letter to flight attendants.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Officials say Frishkorn was also a benefits consultant for the Association of Flight Attendants union and later the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.
You must log in to post a comment.