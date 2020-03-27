Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A La Salle University student has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials announced Friday night. The undergraduate student had been on campus through March 20.
Officials say the student was a resident of St. Miguel. The student is now self-isolating off campus and has mild symptoms.
The school is in the process of contacting anyone who has recently come in contact with the student.
There are currently 637 cases in Philadelphia. Three people have died from the virus in the city.
