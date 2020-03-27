SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Sea Isle City is closing all its beaches and the Promenade amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Leonard Desiderio says the beaches and boardwalk will be closed to the public until further notice.
“While we understand that the beaches and promenade are desirable locations for permitted activities, such as running and walking, we must consider the potential for unnecessary close contact occurring,” Desiderio said in a statement. “Accordingly, the City is closing all beaches and the promenade to public access, effective immediately. We understand this may be an inconvenience to some folks, but please know that this measure is being taken for the health and safety of everyone.”
Desiderio made the decision to close the beaches and Promenade since they are prime spots for social gatherings.
“Our challenge in local government is to take the necessary steps to ensure that we enable everyone to comply with the governor’s orders not to have social gatherings and to maintain proper social distancing,” Desiderio said.
New Jersey has over 6,800 COVID-19 cases.
