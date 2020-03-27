GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester County reported its first coronavirus-related death on Friday. The patient was an 82-year-old woman who was hospitalized with underlying health conditions.
“We are saddened to report the first COVID-19-related death in Gloucester County, New Jersey, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends,” Freeholder Director Robert Damminger said.
As of Friday morning, Gloucester County has 42 positive cases of COVID-19.
Officials also said at this time, the overall threat of COVID-19 to Gloucester County residents remains low.
Burlington and Cumberland Counties have also reported coronavirus-related deaths.
There are currently over 6,800 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.
