LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY:Philadelphia Officials Hold Daily Briefing On Coronavirus Response
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester County reported its first coronavirus-related death on Friday. The patient was an 82-year-old woman who was hospitalized with underlying health conditions.

“We are saddened to report the first COVID-19-related death in Gloucester County, New Jersey, and we extend our deepest sympathy to her family and friends,” Freeholder Director Robert Damminger said.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

As of Friday morning, Gloucester County has 42 positive cases of COVID-19.

Officials also said at this time, the overall threat of COVID-19 to Gloucester County residents remains low.

Burlington and Cumberland Counties have also reported coronavirus-related deaths.

There are currently over 6,800 coronavirus cases in New Jersey.

Comments