TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – Most New Jersey residents getting assistance formerly called food stamps will be getting more aid because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration said Friday that roughly 60% of the 340,000 households who get help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an extra benefit payment on Sunday.
Families that already get the federal maximum amount won’t be eligible for the higher benefit, but Murphy’s administration says about 205,000 households will qualify for it.
The money comes as part of federal legislation that set aside $70 million for New Jersey families.
New Jersey has about 7,000 positive cases of coronavirus and has had 81 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
