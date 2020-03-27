PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rideshare company Lyft is teaming up with the National Council on Aging to provide free rides for caregivers of the elderly. It’s so they can bring food and supplies to the elderly during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Select senior centers are going to be given $15 and $25 Lyft ride credits.
“Families across the country are looking for ways to support their older loved ones during this pandemic,” said Anna Maria Chávez, executive vice president and chief growth officer for NCOA. “We are grateful to Lyft for stepping in to allow our senior centers to make free rides available to caregivers who need it the most during this crisis.”
Lyft and NCOA intend to expand the pilot program in the coming weeks to additional senior centers across the country.
You must log in to post a comment.