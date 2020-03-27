Comments
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey man is fighting for his life, while his family is making a desperate plea for help. Fifty-year-old Brett Breslow, of Cherry Hill, is listed in very critical condition after testing positive from COVID-19.
Vitalant: https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey man is fighting for his life, while his family is making a desperate plea for help. Fifty-year-old Brett Breslow, of Cherry Hill, is listed in very critical condition after testing positive from COVID-19.
His family says his only chance of recovery is a blood donation from someone who has already recovered from coronavirus.
Eyewitness News spoke with his wife about the potentially life-saving procedure and how you may be able to help.
Watch the interview above.
Here is where you can donate plasma:
Vitalant: https://www.vitalant.org/Home.aspx
New York Blood Center: https://nybloodcenter.org/
Blood Bank of DelMarva: https://www.delmarvablood.org/
You must log in to post a comment.