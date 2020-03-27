LIVE ON CBSN PHILLY:Philadelphia Officials Hold Daily Briefing On Coronavirus Response
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware continues to climb. On Friday, health officials announced 20 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 163.

There are 105 cases in New Castle County, 21 in Kent County and 37 in Sussex County, officials say.

The first deaths in Delaware were reported on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency in the state.

