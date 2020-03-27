Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware continues to climb. On Friday, health officials announced 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 165.
There are 106 cases in New Castle County, 21 in Kent County and 38 in Sussex County, officials say.
The first deaths in Delaware were reported on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Gov. John Carney declared a public health emergency in the state.
