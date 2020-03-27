BREAKING:3 People Killed In Southwest Philadelphia Row Home Fire, Officials Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say three people were killed in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia Friday evening. The fire happened at a row home on the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street.

There is no word on the victims’ identities at this time.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Authorities say three occupants were pulled from a second-floor bedroom and received EMS care but did not survive.

There is no word on what started the fire.

The blaze was placed under control at 7:03 p.m.

