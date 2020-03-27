PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say three people were killed in a fire in Southwest Philadelphia Friday evening. The fire happened at a row home on the 2000 block of Bonnaffon Street.
There is no word on the victims’ identities at this time.
Fire crews were called to the scene just after 6:30 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the second floor.
Authorities say three occupants were pulled from a second-floor bedroom and received EMS care but did not survive.
An extremely tough day for the community on Bonnaffon Street in SW Philly, and for our members who responded. Please keep them all in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/F8UnvQ00cQ
— Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) March 27, 2020
There is no word on what started the fire.
The blaze was placed under control at 7:03 p.m.
