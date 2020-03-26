Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in the city’s East Mount Airy section. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7600 block of Rugby Street.
Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in the back while a 16-year-old boy was shot once in his knee.
Both victims were placed in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center, police say.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.