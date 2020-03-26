



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin announced on his Twitter account Thursday that Fanatics, one of the official apparel makers for Major League Baseball, will be converting their manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to begin making masks and gowns to help hospitals and emergency management personnel across the state.

The facility, located in Easton, has 100 associates working to now turn the fabric the company uses to make jerseys into the masks and gowns.

(Thread): Woke up in the middle of the night last week with idea of converting our @Fanatics factory in PA that makes official @MLB jerseys into a facility that makes much needed masks and gowns and then donating them to help fight this horrendous virus. pic.twitter.com/r6FAxUdlgH — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Rubin says in the thread that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred agreed to halt production to allow for the materials to be used instead for these protective garments for medical workers.

According to Rubin, the plan is to make 1 million masks and gowns and then donate them to hospitals and emergency medical workers in Pennsylvania with the hope of also reaching those New Jersey and New York who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Fast forward to today – @Fanatics and @MLB have halted production of all MLB jerseys and instead using that same fabric we make the jerseys with to make masks and gowns!! We have approx 100 associates working (extra distanced and in a very clean and safe environment of course) pic.twitter.com/E8ewI0REfn — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

and plan to make one million masks and gowns then immediately donate and distribute them to hospitals and emergency management personnel across PA with the goal of extending this to NJ and NY – the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the US!! — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) March 26, 2020

Last week, medical workers in the Delaware Valley were asking for help in getting necessary medical supplies to help protect their doctors and nurses as they fight the outbreak.

Fanatics is the latest sports apparel company to make an effort to make necessary medical supplies. BAUER Hockey announced yesterday that they would be converting their manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Canada and Liverpool, NY to make face shields to doctors and nurses to wear for more facial protection.