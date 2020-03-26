CBSN PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:coronavirus, Fanatics, Michael Rubin, Ryan Mayer


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin announced on his Twitter account Thursday that Fanatics, one of the official apparel makers for Major League Baseball, will be converting their manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania to begin making masks and gowns to help hospitals and emergency management personnel across the state.

The facility, located in Easton, has 100 associates working to now turn the fabric the company uses to make jerseys into the masks and gowns.

Rubin says in the thread that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred agreed to halt production to allow for the materials to be used instead for these protective garments for medical workers.

According to Rubin, the plan is to make 1 million masks and gowns and then donate them to hospitals and emergency medical workers in Pennsylvania with the hope of also reaching those New Jersey and New York who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, medical workers in the Delaware Valley were asking for help in getting necessary medical supplies to help protect their doctors and nurses as they fight the outbreak.

Fanatics is the latest sports apparel company to make an effort to make necessary medical supplies. BAUER Hockey announced yesterday that they would be converting their manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Canada and Liverpool, NY to make face shields to doctors and nurses to wear for more facial protection.

Comments