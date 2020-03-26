Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. The triple shooting happened on the unit block of West Girard Avenue, just after 9 a.m.
Police say a man of unknown age was shot multiple times in the legs, a 43-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs, and a 56-year-old woman was shot once in the left arm.
All three victims were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.
No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.
