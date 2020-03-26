PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the rest of the sports world has been shut down the last few weeks, the NFL continues to make headlines during free agency. Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke Thursday via conference call about some of the moves the team has made.

But he also said right now football is secondary for everyone.

“Most importantly, we’re so appreciative of all the people working so hard and making sacrifices for our communities right now. Hopefully, we can get through this soon and get through this together by being smart and supporting each other. That’s really the most important thing,” Roseman said.

Discussing the composition of the team, Roseman is happy with the haul over the last week, especially on one side of the ball.

“We feel like we’ve really improved the quality of the team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That’s where our emphasis was,” Roseman said. “Brought a lot of guys in who have an Eagle mentality to our football team.”

Specifically, the Eagles’ GM discussed Philly native Will Parks and shutdown corner Darius Slay as the new faces of the secondary, replacing Malcolm Jenkins.

“Will Parks, another young guy, 25 years old. We saw him do a lot of the things that we’re looking for a guy in that role to do, being able to play in the box, cover tight ends,” Roseman said.

“The big move for us obviously, the Darius Slay trade and extension. This is a guy we feel like we really know well,” Roseman said. “This is a guy who can get the ball back for our offense. He’s really been in a situation where he’s been left on an island.”

Few players have meant more to their franchise over the last decade than Jenkins did to the Eagles.

But the Birds decided it was time to get younger and move on — and Jenkins is now in New Orleans.

Roseman discussed the rationale behind parting ways with the 32-year-old safety.

“When you have people and players that have given the team so much and really the city so much, and me personally, so much, these are hard things to do. And we’re trying to balance what we can do now and what we can do moving forward,” Roseman said. “It’s just the nature of where we are because of the guys on our team we’ve decided to pay.”