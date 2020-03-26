



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa and Krispy Kreme are joining restaurants in doing what they can to give back to the health care community during the coronavirus outbreak. Health care workers and first responders can now get one any size hot coffee per visit at Wawa locations.

Wawa Customer Relations tells CBS3 all customers have to do is tell the register associate that they work in one of the fields.

Krispy Kreme is giving health care workers a sweet treat starting March 30.

Health care workers can get a free dozen glazed donuts from Krispy Kreme beginning on National Doctors Day, Monday, March 30, through National Nurses Week on May 11. Health care workers must provide their employer badge to qualify for the free dozen.

Krispy Kreme is also encouraging people to put a smile on a neighbor’s face by dropping off a tasty dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen original glazed doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order beginning Saturday, March 28 — so you can drop a dozen off to one of your neighbors.

Each free dozen will include a special smiley-face doughnut. Krispy Kreme is calling it the “Be Sweet Dozen.”

The free dozen will come with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines.

Starbucks is also offering free coffee to health care workers and first responders.

For the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, click here.