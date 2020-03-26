Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are celebrating what would have been MLB Opening Day on Thursday morning. The Phillies’ season was scheduled to start March 26, until the coronavirus pandemic forced Major League Baseball to postpone the season.
The team is giving fans some memorable baseball moments from last season.
The Phillies are airing a game against the Chicago Cubs from last August.
Tune into the Phillies website or social media accounts at 9 a.m. to watch the whole game — don’t miss the dramatic moment from outfielder Bryce Harper at the end.
The Phillies promise to give fans more highlights up until the coronavirus is under control and live baseball returns.
You must log in to post a comment.