GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — The former Glen Mills School in Delaware County will be turned into a federal medical station to treat patients amid the coronavirus outbreak. There is no word when it will open but equipment could arrive as soon as Friday.
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon released a statement on the decision Thursday night.
“I’m proud to have led the Congressional effort to ask FEMA to designate Glen Mills School as a Federal Medical Station and glad to see that the request has been approved. As our region faces the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, we need as many federal resources as possible to save lives and help our health care workers. We are hopeful that the new facility at Glen Mills will provide much needed medical support to our constituents,” Scanlon said.
Last March, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services ordered an emergency removal of all children from the reform school following abuse allegations. The school also lost all of its licenses.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Southeastern Pennsylvania is the epicenter of the outbreak in the Keystone State, including 156 cases in Delaware County.
You must log in to post a comment.