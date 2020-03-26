Comments
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Pottstown is asking residents to not flush disinfecting wipes down the toilet now that more people are using them to clean amid the coronavirus pandemic. They say the items will clog the sanitary sewer and cause problems.
“As a reminder, do not flush anything but human waste and toilet paper down the toilet,” Pottstown said in a release.”Other items will clog the sanitary sewer and cause problems in your home, business, and sewer mains.”
They say the following should not be flushed down the toilet: wipes, paper towels, napkins, tissues, diapers, and feminine hygiene products, just to name a few.
As of now, there are currently 219 cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County.
