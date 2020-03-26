Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philabundance says it will be closing for a couple of days after one of its members came in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. They say the closure is “out of an abundance of caution” and no one on their team has been diagnosed.
Philabundance also said another staff member lives with someone who has a fever but has not been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“We are closing out of an abundance of caution,” Philabundance Director of Communications Stefanie Arck-Baynes said. “We intend to have staff back in the building Sunday to help expedite distribution being back on track.”
The closure will delay food pick up and delivery a few days, but Philabundance says they hope to have staff back in the building by Sunday.
