WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — A pediatric coronavirus testing site has been set up outside the PM Pediatrics office in Wayne, Delaware County. Only children evaluated by an expert, either in person or via telemedicine, are eligible to be tested.
Appointments must be made prior to driving to the testing site.
Results are returned in about four days.
The number of coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 1,687, including 156 COVID-19 cases in Delaware County.
