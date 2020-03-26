BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A new coronavirus testing site is about to open in Burlington County where residents will be able to get tested. CBS3 was able to get an inside look of the testing site prior to its opening.

All 160 appointment times have been filled and technicians are ready to go.

This comes after news of 10 new positive cases and three patients from Laurel Brook Rehabilitation Facility passing away from COVID-19.

Now, all employees at the nursing home are being checked for symptoms on their way in and out of work every day.

The facility is also going through a deep cleaning process.

Health officials say there is no plan right now to move those people because there’s no place to move them too.

At the Burlington County emergency services training center, two different vendors will be conducting the testing.

The turn-around for results is 48 to 72 hours.

Outside of those in the health industry, anyone in need of getting tested has to be a Burlington County resident.

The center is following CDC guidelines to screen the scheduled appointments.

There are plans to have additional testing days.

For now, Monday, Wednesday and Friday of next week are on the books but appointments are required.

There are currently 4,402 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 62 deaths.