BREAKING:New Jersey Disaster Declaration Approved As Cases Soar Above 6,800, Death Toll Climbs To 81
CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey news, Trenton


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton is rolling out a new coronavirus testing site. The testing site is located at the Trenton Police Department’s impound lot.

Chopper 3 was over the scene this afternoon.

Credit: CBS3

Right now, it’s only open to first responders but city leaders hope to expand it to other Mercer County residents.

Tests are performed there daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are currently 4,402 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 62 deaths.

Click here for the latest on the coronavirus.

Comments