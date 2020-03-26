Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Trenton is rolling out a new coronavirus testing site. The testing site is located at the Trenton Police Department’s impound lot.
Chopper 3 was over the scene this afternoon.
Right now, it’s only open to first responders but city leaders hope to expand it to other Mercer County residents.
Tests are performed there daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There are currently 4,402 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 62 deaths.
