Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large shoe retailer is now doing its part in the fight against the coronavirus. Crocs is giving free shoes to medical professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s part of a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”
Now and always, we need to take care of each other. Sending love to you, #CrocNation 💚 And sending free shoes to our frontline heroes in healthcare. Visit https://t.co/xNp6I2aRd8 to request your pair. #CrocsCares pic.twitter.com/G4fyLe0kQq
— Crocs Shoes (@Crocs) March 25, 2020
Health care workers can go to the Crocs website to place a free order of classic Crocs. Shipping is free, too.
You must log in to post a comment.