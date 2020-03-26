BREAKING:New Jersey Disaster Declaration Approved As Cases Soar Above 6,800, Death Toll Climbs To 81
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large shoe retailer is now doing its part in the fight against the coronavirus. Crocs is giving free shoes to medical professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s part of a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Health care workers can go to the Crocs website to place a free order of classic Crocs. Shipping is free, too.

