By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 53-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened at Broad and Cumberland Streets shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the back and chin.

He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

No further information is available at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

