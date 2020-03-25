Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — More people can now be tested at Montgomery County’s drive-thru coronavirus testing site. Testing had previously been limited to only the highest risk groups, including those with severe symptoms and first responders.
Now, the drive-thru testing site at Temple University’s Ambler Campus is accepting patients of any age who are showing symptoms.
You still have to make an appointment on the Montgomery County website.
Pennsylvania now has 1,127 COVID-19 cases and Montgomery County makes up 159 of them.
