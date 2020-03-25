PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — There are currently 342 coronavirus cases in the city of Philadelphia. More than half of people infected with COVID-19 in the city are younger than 40.
Here’s the breakdown:
Under the age of 20: 12 cases
Between the ages of 20 and 39: 163 cases
Between 40 and 59: 85 cases
60 or older: 82 cases
The virus seems to be affecting young people in the United States more than it has in China. A report released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44.
“So far the demography definitely seems to be very different in the United States versus in other countries that saw this hit earlier,” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on NBC’s “Today” on Monday.
Philadelphia reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday. The patient was a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.
