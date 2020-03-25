PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many hospitals have run short on supplies, especially masks. One local nurse showed CBS3 that a nurse’s shift is never really over.

Brenda Rudderow Danielson is a mother and nurse who’s been making her own masks for her family and her frontline family in need.

“When I worked last week, I realized the supplies were dwindling because everyone is using the masks, and rightfully so,” she said. “We were not prepared for this — I don’t think anybody across the country was prepared for this — and I saw some people putting on Facebook, ‘Oh, I’m going to try to make my own mask’ … So then it started to click like ‘Could I make us masks?'”

Danielson uses a combination of fabric, coffee filters and headbands to make her own masks.

“I think people need to realize that everybody plays a part. For those who are contractors or carpenters and have N95s that you’re not using, you can’t get out to work, donate them, we need them. We are in desperate need,” Danielson said.

Danielson says that the morning she ran out to buy a sewing machine, she wasn’t the only nurse doing so.

Thank you to our nurses. And to everyone else standing by, this may be the time to pick up a new hobby and help.

