



MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. (CBS) — As some companies face layoffs for their employees, others are hitting a hiring spree as demand for their products jumps alongside the number of COVID-19 cases. Businesses that are supplying essential needs to people are seeing an increase in demand and therefore, they are making hires.

From Walmart to CVS to a little place called Amazon, if you’re relying on these companies to get what you need during the coronavirus shutdown, chances are, so is everyone else.

That’s why some of America’s largest shopping corporations are hiring hundreds of thousands of new employees to keep up with demand.

CVS needs 50,000 new workers in a variety of roles.

“We have jobs at many different levels, so it could be store associate roles,” said Jeff Lackey, vice president of talent acquisition at CVS Health. “Additionally, we have warehouse/distribution center workers that will be helping to get products to our customers. We have call centers across the nation.”

To make it easier to find positions, the state of New Jersey launched a one-stop job portal that you can check out here.

You’ll see who’s hiring, how much it pays and a link to apply.

“In the first 24 hours, the page was visited by more than 88,000 job seekers. And as we continue to be contacted by more and more essential employers, the number of available jobs is increasing,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

And some new jobs are all online. The education website Outschool is looking to hire 5,000 teachers to conduct online classrooms. They pay up to $40 an hour.

Melissa Scatena, who lives in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, was a classroom teacher and now makes her living online.

“Each teacher can make whatever classes they want. I teach a very broad range of classes from intro to Rubik’s-cubing, I teach first-grade math, superhero phonics, really just anything I’ve been excited to teach,” Scatena said.

Outschool does not require you to have a teaching certification.