



VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Schools across our area are making some difficult decisions about how the rest of the school year will play out. Vineland Public Schools continue its remote learning from home.

But on Thursday, administrators will decide whether or not students will have prom and their graduation ceremonies.

“We must be ready for the time when the surge comes,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Murphy told residents the Garden State now has 4,402 confirmed coronavirus cases. So far, 62 people infected with COVID-19 have died.

As the state deals with the growing numbers, school districts are adapting to online learning.

“Our teachers have been phenomenal. They’ve really stepped up to the plate. They’re using Google Classroom, they’re using Google Hangout,” Vineland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mary Gruccio said.

Coronavirus Latest: NJ Coronavirus Cases Surge Above 4,400, Death Toll Climbs To 62, Including In Burlington, Cumberland Counties

Gruccio says all of the superintendents in Cumberland County have been in communication on conference calls to decide how they’re moving forward.

The big question right now: Will high school seniors have prom or graduation ceremonies?

“I feel terrible for our seniors. You go to school for 13 years and they’re the things you really look forward to. So I’m hoping that it doesn’t come to that but our safety of our children is the most important thing,” Gruccio said.

As school districts across the state prepare to make significant decisions, state leaders are doing the same.

“We will fight to save every single life. We will leave nothing on the battlefield in that effort,” Murphy said.

Murphy canceled the statewide spring standardized testing for all schools in the Garden State on Tuesday.