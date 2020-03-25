PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Rivers Casino Philadelphia table games employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the casino announced Wednesday. Officials say the employee last worked at the facility on March 12.
Local health officials have been notified of the case and other Rivers Casino employees have also been alerted.
Casino officials say the property has been sanitized. The casino has been closed since March 15.
There are currently 342 positive COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia and more than 1,100 cases in Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia officials announced the city’s first coronavirus-related death — a man in his 50s who had an underlying health condition.
