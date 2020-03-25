



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s teachers have been out of their classrooms for more than a week since Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools statewide during the coronavirus pandemic. The Pennsylvania state legislature will decide Wednesday whether or not they should get their salaries during the shutdown.

Today’s vote also includes a measure that would allow flexibility to the school, instead of having the mandated 180-day school year.

Both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Senate are in session today in Harrisburg.

The Emergency School Code Bill would make sure that anyone working for a Pennsylvania school on March 13 would be paid the same through the pandemic. It also guarantees school employees will not see their pension credit or contributions reduced in anyway.

The issue appears to be non-partisan.

“To ensure that teachers are paid regardless, whether or not they’re able to go back to school,” said Democratic state Rep. Joanna McClinton.

“I’ve actually heard from teachers frustrated because they want to teach, parents who are frustrated because they want their kids to learn,” Republican state Rep. Todd Stephens said. “I’m one of those parents. I have a 1- and 5-year-old downstairs who I’m trying to keep quiet for this, so we’re all in this together. I think we all have a shared goal of continuing to learn to the greatest extent possible.”

If approved by the House, the bill moves to the Senate, which is also scheduled to be in session Wednesday and set to vote on it later today.