OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Ocean City’s mayor has closed the boardwalk and all beaches. Mayor Jay Gillian is worried more people will disregard Gov. Phil Murphy’s shelter-in-place order as the weather gets warmer.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
“Even with all the directives already in place, it’s clear that not everybody is taking the order to shelter-in-place seriously. With the weather getting warmer, it will only get worse,” Gillian said in a statement. “I fully understand the impact that this will have on Ocean City, but I will always err on the side of caution.”
Gillian added “it’s of utmost importance” to take the senior population’s well-being into consideration.
“I want to take every measure I can to protect the community,” Gillian said.
New Jersey has over 4,400 coronavirus cases in the state. Sixty-two people have lost their lives from the virus.
You must log in to post a comment.