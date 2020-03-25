MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County officials say they have received a few reports of ethnic profiling of Asian residents during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Neither our county government, District Attorney [Kevin] Steele or our local law enforcement will tolerate any attacks on anyone in our community. We will beat this virus by working together as a community, not by falsely blaming any individual or group,” Montgomery County Board of Commissioners Chair Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said.
Montgomery County confirmed its second COVID-19 death Wednesday afternoon.
The 84-year-old Abington Township man has underlying medical conditions.
The county also reported 60 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 219.
