Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Center City is temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Bank & Bourbon restaurant, which is located in the hotel, is also temporarily closing.
In a statement, Loews said the closing is precautionary and in line with recommended guidelines by the city, and the commonwealth.
“In line with the city and state’s recommended guidelines and as an effort of continued precaution, Loews Philadelphia Hotel and Bank & Bourbon have temporarily suspended operations,” Loews said. “As the situation evolves, we will continue to keep you updated here on this page, in the meantime, check our website for future availability. Looking forward to welcoming you back to Philadelphia soon.”
