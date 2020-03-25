PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Tuesday, the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics became official. CBS3 talked to some local athletes and coaches about the games being moved.

U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Carli Lloyd had planned to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games her curtain call. But now, the Delran High School grad will stick around and maybe grab one more gold medal.

“It gives us more time to prepare,” Lloyd said. “This is bigger than sports. This is something we need to get under control, not only in our country but across the world and I think it really puts things in perspective.”

Villanova basketball head coach Jay Wright would have been an assistant with the men’s Olympic basketball team. He too agrees it was the right decision to make.

“I feel bad for all those athletes, it’s once in a lifetime,” Wright said.

Villanova grad and Olympic triathlete Summer Cook Rappaport says the news was heartbreaking but she’s trying to stay positive.

“The good news is it’s only a postponement, not a cancelation. Everyone will still get the opportunity to cheer for Team USA in 2021 and hopefully the Olympics in 2021 will be symbolic of the country and the world coming back together after what’s already been a really tough 2020,” she said.

So for all the hard-working athletes, their dreams are not canceled but just on hold.