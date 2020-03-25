



WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware health officials announced 15 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday night, bringing the state’s total to 119. Officials say four people who tested positive for COVID-19 since March 11 have recovered.

There are 79 cases in New Castle County, 14 in Kent County and 26 in Sussex County, officials say. The ages range from 1 to 90 years old with 14 people currently hospitalized and seven critically ill.

Officials say the 119 cases include both people who are currently sick and those who have recovered.

Patients are considered fully recovered seven days after their symptoms go away, according to officials.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Delaware’s stay-at-home order went into effect on Tuesday.

“Basically we want all Delawareans to stay at home in their houses, only to go outside to go to work at a permitted business, to go to the grocery store, to go outside for a walk,” Gov. John Carney told CBS3 on Tuesday. “The objective really is to reduce the spread of the virus here in our state.”

The order means Delaware residents can only leave their homes for essential activities like getting groceries, picking up a prescription, or seeing a doctor.

Outdoor exercise is also allowed, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Delaware also moved its presidential primary to June 2.

Also, all schools in Delaware will remain closed until May 15.