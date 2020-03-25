Comments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Montgomery County company known for making popular toys is shifting production during the coronavirus pandemic. Crazy Aaron’s, which is known for making thinking putty, showed CBS3 how they’re making hand sanitizer at its Norristown facility.
They’re also using supplies from nearby Five Saints Distilling.
The sanitizers will be given to municipal workers, health care facilities, public utilities and first responders in the region.
