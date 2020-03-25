Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The South Jersey Transportation Authority will stop collecting cash tolls along the Atlantic City Expressway due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials announced Wednesday all tolls will be collected electronically or by coins in exact change lanes.
Officials say cameras will capture a photograph of non-E-ZPass users’ license plates and then a bill will be mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.
Nothing will change for E-ZPass users, officials say.
Cash customers can sign up for an E-ZPass here if they would rather not get billed.
