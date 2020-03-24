



With a growing number of states across the U.S. beginning to implement shelter-in-place orders or, at the very least, telling people to stay home and socially distance, people are attempting to adjust. For workout enthusiasts, gyms being closed can be tough as their workouts are often a way to relieve stress, anxiety or just keep their mind clear.

While gyms are closed, it doesn’t mean that you can’t get a good workout in. Thankfully, several NFL players and coaches have filmed some workouts or workout tips that you can do at home to stay in shape while being safe about social distancing.

First up, Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold has a full-body at home workout that you can do anywhere, any time no equipment necessary. The full video with explanations from Ingold is available on the team’s site, but here’s a quick breakdown:

5 sets x 20 reps each:

Jumping Jacks

Squats

Squat Jumps

Pushups

Plank Hold

Simple enough right? If you’re looking for a different variation or you have more equipment available to you in your home gym, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Steven Nelson has you covered. In the video below, Nelson has a band, agility ladder, stability ball and some fun cheesy workout music with VHS effects to make you feel like you’re watching an old-school workout tape.

Need an at-home workout program? Dust off your VCR because @Nelson_Island has you covered 💪 pic.twitter.com/HIEpP5qtZo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2020

If that’s not your speed, Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul has put together two different videos with tips for staying active at home. The first, below goes over exercises for those without equipment available to them and focuses on core exercises: frog crunches, leg scissors and leg cross crunches.

Cowboys Strength & Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul shares tips for staying active at home. (These videos are for ent. purposes only. You assume any & all risks associated with performing such exercises/routines. Please stop performing if you experience any discomfort). pic.twitter.com/q62E3v8MSC — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 20, 2020

The second video has some exercises for folks looking to get some shoulder work in. Again, equipment not necessary here, Paul gives you some ideas of objects you can use to add a little bit of weight to the movements.

Markus Paul is back to share more tips to stay fit while at home. Watch as the #DallasCowboys Strength & Conditioning Coordinator shows us some shoulder exercises. pic.twitter.com/Fxlk2vO0rE — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 23, 2020

And finally, for those workout warriors who have a bunch of home equipment available to them, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Ben Jones has some ideas. Fair warning, they’re intense.

Side of the house, pickup truck, Ben Jones can find a gym anywhere. 💪🏽 #FitnessFriday pic.twitter.com/FQZiO1t8X5 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 20, 2020

These are just some of the ideas that NFL players and coaches have come up with for home workouts. But, it can give a starting point for those looking to stay active while also trying to be safe and maintain social distancing.