Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia. According to officials, this happened on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 23-year-old was shot in the back and chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.