Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the right leg Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of South 60th Street, just after 9:15 p.m.
Police say the boy was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Earlier in the evening, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Philly.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.