By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the right leg Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1700 block of South 60th Street, just after 9:15 p.m.

Police say the boy was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Earlier in the evening, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in Southwest Philly.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

