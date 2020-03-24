Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Even the coronavirus outbreak couldn’t ruin a 4-year-old girl’s birthday! An Eyewitness News viewer sent in an adorable video of a birthday parade for little Addilyn.
Her party needed to be canceled, so family and friends brought the celebration to her, all while keeping social distancing in mind.
They drove by in their cars, honked and wished her a happy birthday.
The parade took place in New London, Chester County on Monday.
Happy birthday, Addilyn!
