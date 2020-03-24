



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re learning more about the Philadelphia School District’s plan to keep students learning and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Superintendent William Hite spoke about the next steps.

The School District of Philadelphia continues to try to navigate educating its students in the midst of unprecedented circumstances.

A state order is requiring that all Pennsylvania schools grades K-12 be closed through April 6 in light of the coronavirus outbreak. But Philadelphia school officials are already preparing for an extended shutdown, if necessary.

“We are naturally planning for longer periods of time here in the School District of Philadelphia,” Hite said. “So if we can come back earlier, we will, but if not we will have plans that will go beyond April 6, if necessary.”

Teachers are staying connected to students via remote learning, through emails, phone calls and internet learning guides. The district is scrambling to provide devices to more than half of Philadelphia school children who don’t have access to the internet.

“We continue to develop a remote learning experience for all students, along with a plan to provide student devices and those devices are meant to ensure equity. So that every child in the City of Philadelphia, or at least in the school district, will have access to all of the learning opportunities that are online,” Hite said.

The school district is also continuing to address another critical component during the school closures — feeding students and families.

“I’m pleased to share that yesterday, we distributed almost 53,000 meals to more than 8,800 students,” Hite said. “That is more meals than we distributed all of last week.”

Forty-nine district schools are serving as meal distribution centers for grab and go breakfast and lunch meals.

Hite continues to try to allay building anxiety among students’ parents and staff as they try to get through this school year, one day at a time.

“I encourage individuals to utilize resources that we’re trying to make available. We have to remain as positive as we can to get through this process,” Hite added.

He also said they are working as quickly as possible to get computer devices in the hands of students that need them by April 1.

For more information on the School District of Philadelphia’s efforts, click here.